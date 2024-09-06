Chandrababu Naidu Conducts Aerial Survey of Flood-Prone Areas in Vijayawada

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu on Friday conducted an aerial survey of the flood-prone regions surrounding Vijayawada. The inspection, aimed at evaluating the situation in critical areas, included an in-depth look at the Budameru Drain and the Kolleru wetlands.

During the aerial survey, the Chief Minister closely monitored the flooded streams of Budameru and the surrounding areas severely affected by rising water levels. He also examined the current flow of the Krishna River, particularly below the Prakasam Barrage, to gauge the extent of flooding and potential risks to nearby communities.