Chandrababu Naidu demands action over attacks on TDP leaders

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday urged the director general of police D Gautam Sawang to take stringent action against those involved in the brutal attack on his party leaders in Kuppam Assembly constituency in Chittoor district.

In a letter to the DGP, former chief minister Naidu stressed the need for maintaining law and order to restore the people's faith in democracy. He alleged that the henchmen of the ruling YSRCP are targetting the opposition TDP leaders but there has been no action from the police there.

"It has been brought to my notice about the brutal and uncivilised attack by YSRCP henchmen on TDP leaders in Kuppam, on January 10, 2022. Two TDP leaders, Lokesh and Saravan were attacked in broad daylight by the YSRCP goons in Kuppam town. Not only were they attacked but also one of them, Lokesh, was prevented from going to the hospital to get treatment," wrote Naidu, who represents Kuppam constituency.

The leader of opposition told the DGP: "Such cruel attacks were carried out by the YSRCP henchmen only to deter the TDP leaders from raising illegal mining issues. These attacks have not only eclipsed fundamental rights enshrined in the Constitution but are also a blot on our democracy."

Meanwhile, the TDP staged protests across the state on Tuesday, demanding that the YSRCP government bring down the prices of essential commodities.

The party leaders and workers took out rallies, demanding that the government reduce the prices of essential commodities, petrol, diesel and gas ahead of the Sankranti festival celebrations.

TDP general secretary Panchumarthy Anuradha said that the poor people in the state were unable to celebrate Sankranti considering the skyrocketing prices. The YSRCP leaders were enjoying feasts and entertainment with tainted money but not bothering about the hunger pangs of the common people, she said.

She said Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy was still unable to give a convincing reply on why Anna Canteens were closed. These canteens were providing food at just Rs 5 during the TDP regime.