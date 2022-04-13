Chandrababu Naidu expresses concern over 'harrowing problems' faced by devotees

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday expressed concern over 'harrowing problems' faced by devotees in getting 'Sarva Darshan' tokens in Tirumala. He demanded an apology from the TTD authorities to the devotees and a review of the darshan arrangements to ensure no repetition of such tragedies.

Naidu criticised the TTD for not providing any facilities for women, children and elderly people who were waiting in long queue lines.

In a statement here, the TDP chief expressed anguish over the stampede that caused injuries to some devotees in Ssarva Darshan' queue lines. The TTD did not take any preventive steps considering the expected increase in devotees' arrivals.

He wondered whether the TTD could not have provided drinking water and proper queue arrangements for the devotees despite witnessing the plight of women and children on a hot day in an open area.

Chandrababu Naidu deplored the fact that the TTD had been taking such decisions that were creating a distance between the God and his devotees at Tirumala. Undue negligence was being shown in providing darshan and accommodation, he said.

Naidu said the TTD was looking at the Tirumala shrine as solely a source of income but not as a devotional centre. The devotees' sentiments were being greatly hurt by imposing sanctions on their visit to the God's abode.

Naidu demanded the TTD to tender an apology to the devotees and take all the required steps to prevent such untoward incidents in future.