Chandrababu Naidu has done nothing for BCs: YSRCP

Amaravati: YSRCP Pedana MLA Jogi Ramesh criticised N Chandrababu Naidu for neglecting BCs during his 14 years rule and said it was Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy who has proved his commitment to uplift the families of BCs through welfare schemes.

Speaking to media at party central office at Tadepalli on Wednesday, the MLA said the state government has disbursed more than Rs 1 lakh crore through direct benefit transfer (DBT) under various welfare schemes in last 26 months, of which more than Rs 50,000 crore was given to BCs and added that the figure goes up to another Rs 19,000 crore including non-DBT schemes.

Rejecting the claim of TDP leaders that Naidu had provided Rs 50,000 benefits per year to weavers during the previous government, the MLA said not even 50 paise was given to them in the previous government and added that it was Chief Minister who has implemented Nethanna Nestham for third consecutive year giving Rs 24,000 per year to each weaver family.

He said the Chief Minister gave 60 per cent Cabinet berths to BC, SC, ST and Minorities and also two out of four Rajya Sabha seats to BCs and questioned if Naidu had ever given a Rajya Sabha seat to BCs.

Ramesh accused a section of media of propagating false information on appointment of members in Pollution Control Board and said it was during the previous government, people with no qualification were appointed as members of the board.

He said a section of media is constantly targetting the state government regarding finances for selfish interests and questioned why it is ignoring Central government despite knowing that its debt has reached 60 per cent of the GDP and asserted that the loans are being taken by the state government for effective containment of Covid and implementation of welfare schemes.