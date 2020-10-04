Chandrababu Naidu, Lokesh extend support to Pattabhi, whose car was vandalised

Amaravati: Condemning the attack on TDP Spokesperson Kommareddy Pattabhi's car, the party president N Chandrababu Naidu and General Secretary Nara Lokesh extended their full support to the leader. Pattabhi's car was vandalised at his residence on Sunday.

Naidu told the TDP leader to have courage and confront the timid attacks by the rival party leaders boldly. He said that the party would stand by its leaders in such crisis situations and the struggle against the unwanted elements in society would continue.

On his part, Lokesh said that looking at the continuing attacks, people were getting a feeling that there would be no end to suppression under the jungle rule of the YSRCP in the State. All dissenting voices against the Government's atrocities were coming under attack.

Lokesh pointed out how a series of attacks were going on without any regard for the democratic foundations of the country. Yesterday, the house of TDP leader Sabbam Hari was demolished in Visakhapatnam without giving him any notice. Today, miscreants damaged the car to target Kommareddy Pattabhi. All these were happening out of sheer political vendetta against the Opposition leaders for exposing the Government's anarchic and atrocious policies.

Pattabhi accused the ruling YSRCP activists of masterminding the attack. He demanded a fair probe into the incident by taking evidence from the CCTV cameras in the surroundings. His house was located adjacent to the residence of a High Court judge. But, still the miscreants were bold enough to carry out their vandal attack without any fear of the law.

TDP former Ministers Nimmakayala Chinarajappa, Devineni Umamaheswara Rao, former MLAs Bonda Umamaheswara Rao and Bode Prasad, Politburo Member Varla Ramaiah and other leaders condemned the attack on Pattabhi. They asserted that the cowardly attacks of the ruling party leaders would not terrify the TDP. The Opposition leaders would further raise their dissenting voices till the atrocious regime of Jagan Reddy comes to an end.