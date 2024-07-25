Chandrababu Naidu Releases White Paper on Law and Order

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu presented a white paper in the Assembly on Thursday, addressing the deteriorating law and order situation in Andhra Pradesh during the past government. The white paper, as outlined by Naidu, is divided into five key topics reflecting the current challenges faced by the state's law enforcement.

Naidu asserted that the Andhra Pradesh Police had historically maintained law and order effectively in TDP regime and highlighted the successful control of factionalism in the Rayalaseema region during his administration,

Furthermore, Naidu emphasized the efforts made to suppress communal clashes in Hyderabad, stating that the city has transformed into a model of religious harmony. He noted that measures including the deployment of the Greyhounds unit have been effective in tackling left-wing extremism.

The Chief Minister remarked that any signs of rowdyism across the state would be met with a strong response, reinforcing a message of zero tolerance towards such activities.