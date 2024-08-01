Chandrababu Naidu to head to Srisailam in a while, to participate Jala Harati

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to embark on a significant visit to Srisailam today, where he aims to engage with local residents and address their concerns. CM Naidu is scheduled to arrive at the Sunnipenta helipad at 10:30 AM, from where he will proceed by road to visit several key religious sites, including Sakshi Ganapati, Veera Bhadra Swami, and Bhra Rambika Mallikarjuna Swami.

The Chief Minister will also offer Jala Harati to Krishnamma at the Srisailam Dam, during which a traditional Vayanam saree will be presented. Additionally, he will inspect the right bank hydropower plant managed by AP Genco, highlighting the government’s focus on power generation and infrastructure.

After his religious engagements, CM Naidu will participate in a public forum at the Sunnipenta Government Junior College ground, where he will have the opportunity to hear from local citizens and understand their pressing issues.



The itinerary also includes a visit to Nandyala and Sathya Sai districts before his trip to Srisailam, with plans to visit the Mallikarjuna Swamy and Bhramaramba Ammavar temples. Following a ceremonial **Haarti** to honor the Krishna River at the Srisailam Reservoir, the Chief Minister will engage with the community.



Later in the afternoon, CM Naidu will travel to Gundumala village in Madakashira mandal of Sathya Sai district. He is expected to arrive in Gundumala by 1:45 PM, where he will distribute **NTR Bharosa pensions** to deserving beneficiaries. The Chief Minister will personally visit the homes of pension recipients, including Obulamma and Ramanna, to deliver their pensions.