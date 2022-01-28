Chandrababu Naidu urges Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to order probe into casino

Vijayawada: TDP national president N Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday urged Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan to order an impartial inquiry into the Gudivada illegal casino, involvement of the ruling YSRCP leaders in the issue and their unchecked attacks on the opposition TDP leaders and cadres.

The TDP chief in a letter to the Governor said the administration in the state was deteriorating day by day. Atrocities and attacks were rising on women, Dalits, Minorities and BCs.

Chandrababu Naidu said the casino was operated brazenly and with the connivance of the local ruling party leaders. He said when a fact-finding committee set up by his party attempted to visit Gudivada, the members had been prevented from reaching the town.

Naidu said that the fact-finding committee members had been illegally detained and later shifted in a vehicle to Pamarru police station. Vehicles of the TDP, including that of the former MLA, Bonda Umamaheswara Rao, were attacked by YSRCP supporters. They also attacked the Gudivada TDP office and injured its leaders again, he said.

Alleging police connivance with the offenders, Naidu said their attempts to seek a fair-play from the police failed and their memoranda to them did not yield any results nor did those prevent police excesses against the TDP leaders.

The TDP chief said the Eluru DIG was not available when the TDP tried to submit its memorandum. It was left at his office.

Later, the TDP leaders took the issue to the notice of Krishna district collector. As there was no action, the TDP panel tried to meet and give representation to the DGP, but his appointment was not given, explained.