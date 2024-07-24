Chandrababu releases white paper on excise dept. in assembly, says will probe

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu voiced his strong discontent regarding the excise policy implemented during the previous government. While presenting a white paper, the Chief Minister sharply criticized the liquor policy established claiming it has led to numerous errors that negatively impacted the state and its citizens.

CM Naidu expressed his frustration over what he described as reckless increases in liquor prices, asserting that these decisions have unfairly burdened the poorer sections of society. "They have played with the lives of the poor by introducing these extravagant brands of liquor," Naidu stated, emphasizing the adverse effects these changes have had on daily consumers.

The Chief Minister further pointed out the failure to implement an online cash payment system for liquor purchases, which he suggested has led to significant financial losses for the state over the last five years and stated that there will be probe.