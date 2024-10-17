Chandrababu reviews on rains, gives directions to officials on inflows to irrigation projects

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu conducted an urgent review meeting on Thursday with district collectors and officials regarding the impact of heavy rains across the state. Collectors from Prakasam, Nellore, and Chittoor districts reported significant rainfall, with many areas experiencing heavy to very heavy precipitation.

During the meeting, CM Naidu emphasized the need for vigilance concerning water levels in irrigation projects, including streams and ponds. Irrigation officials briefed the Chief Minister on current water flow and management strategies in these projects. In light of forecasts indicating more heavy rainfall, CM Naidu urged collectors and officials to remain alert and proactive.

In Nellore district, particularly in the Udayagiri constituency, continuous rainfall has been reported for the past three days. The Pillaperu River is overflowing in Varikuntapadu mandal, leading to severe flooding in Kaniyampadu. Floodwaters in Kondapuram Mandal, especially in Satyavolu Agraram, have disrupted traffic, causing significant hardships for local residents.

Meanwhile, as heavy rains batter Nellore district, attributed to low-pressure conditions in the Southeast Bay of Bengal, Minister Anam Ramanarayana Reddy convened a review meeting with District Collector Anand and various officials from the revenue and police departments. The Minister discussed the ongoing measures being taken in response to the deluge, stressing the importance of preparation to mitigate potential disasters resulting from the storm.

Minister Reddy underscored that a control room has been established at the collectorate for continuous monitoring of the situation, advising residents to remain calm and not panic. He announced the establishment of resettlement centers to provide safety for those in vulnerable areas. RDOs have been deployed for patrols, specifically in low-lying regions under the jurisdiction of Atmakuru Revenue Division, to ensure that people are informed and safe. Additionally, authorities have announced school holidays in response to the inclement weather.