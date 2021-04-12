Chandrababu slams at YSRCP over cases against Devineni Uma, says TDP is not scared

TDP national president and former chief minister of Andhra Pradesh Chandrababu Naidu has flagged that a bogus case has been registered against former minister Devineni Uma. He toured Venkatagiri in Nellore district on Monday as part of the Tirupati by-election campaign. Speaking on the occasion, Chandrababu said TDP is never afraid of false cases. He condemned rumours of TDP merging in other parties and opined that TDP will remain as long as the Telugu people are there. "If TDP wins in Tirupati, the atrocities of Jagan will decrease, "he said.

Chandrababu was indignant that the MGNREGA bills of the TDP regime were still not paid. It was made clear that they would fight fairly until the arrears were paid. He said he would devote more time to activists.

Earlier, the case was filed against former minister Devineni Uma for allegedly morphing the chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy's video of him speaking against the Tirumala. However, the minister's video is said to be morphed and forged and case was filed against minister.

On the other hand, the campaign for the Tirupati Lok Sabha by-election has been intensified with political parties plunging into action. As there are three more days for the campaign, the situation in Tirupati parliament segment has been heated up.