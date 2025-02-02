Chandrababu to Campaign in Delhi for BJP candidates today

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Delhi on Sunday to campaign on behalf of BJP candidates as part of the NDA alliance. Naidu will depart from his residence in Hyderabad at 2.30 pm, catching a special flight from Begumpet Airport at 2.55 pm, and is expected to arrive at Delhi airport at 5.10 pm. He will then head to his residence at 1 Janpath, reaching there by 5.50 pm.

The CM's campaign will kick off in Sahadra, Delhi at 7 pm, following his visit which is at the invitation of the Delhi Telugu Association. Chandrababu Naidu plans to focus on areas in Delhi where there is a significant Telugu population. This visit was confirmed during a recent meeting with TDP MPs at his Undavalli residence, where party MPs were encouraged to actively participate in the election campaign in these Telugu-dominated regions.