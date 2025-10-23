Chandrababu to meet Abu Dhabi leaders, to discuss on AP development

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu continues his foreign tour aimed at fostering development and attracting investment to Andhra Pradesh, with a visit to Abu Dhabi scheduled for today.

On the second day of his tour, CM Naidu will engage with industrialists and government representatives, participating in a series of nine high-profile meetings. A key round table discussion is planned with local industrialists, focusing specifically on investment opportunities in the region.

Delighted by the interest of UAE-based industry leaders in Andhra Pradesh as a premier investment destination. Had a fruitful meeting with Mr. Ramesh Ramakrishnan (Chairman, Transworld Group) to highlight opportunities in the blue economy, including port development, ship… pic.twitter.com/4vijno86gW — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 22, 2025

Among the notable individuals CM Naidu will meet are representatives from Abu Dhabi's National Oil Companies, Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce, Mansoor Al Mansoori, CEO of G42, and Khalifa Khouri, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Investment Department. The discussions will centre on potential investments in Andhra Pradesh, opportunities for industrial partnerships, and technology collaborations.

Had a fruitful meeting with leading UAE-based business leaders in Dubai today to discuss expanding investment partnerships with Andhra Pradesh across key growth sectors. It was a pleasure to meet H.E. Major Gen. (Retd.) Sharafuddin Sharaf, Vice-Chairman of a prominent UAE-based… pic.twitter.com/yONX8jlppW — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) October 22, 2025

Additionally, CM Naidu is set to hold special meetings with prominent business leaders, including Yousuf Ali, CMD of Lulu Group, Salmeen Al Meri, CEO of Agita Group, and Mohammed Jameel Al Ramahi, CEO of Masdar City, to explore investments in retail, energy, and environmentally sustainable projects within Andhra Pradesh.

As part of his itinerary, CM Naidu will also visit tourism projects on Yas Island, seeking to gather insights for the enhancement of tourism in Andhra Pradesh. The day's events will culminate with a banquet hosted in his honour at the residence of the Indian Consulate General.