Chandrababu to meet Visakha TDP leaders today, likely to announce MLC Candidate for Local Bodies

Ahead of upcoming MLC by-election for local bodies in the erstwhile Visakha district, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu is set to meet with regional leaders today. This meeting aims to finalize the party's candidate for the MLC election. The announcement of the selected candidate is expected to follow shortly after.

Sources indicate that the candidate has already been finalized, and discussions are underway among Visakhapatnam leaders to strategize for a successful campaign. The National Democratic Alliance (NDA) coalition parties have reportedly managed to sway some local corporators to their side, further strengthening their position.

Following recent victories in the standing council elections, the Telugu Desam Party (TDP) expresses optimism about their prospects in the MLC elections. The TDP intends to collaborate with the Janasena Party to mount a formidable challenge against YCP candidate Botsa Satyanarayana.

The TDP plans to leverage the prior administration's annulment of local body elections as a critical campaign issue, aiming to rally support from Sarpanchs and MPTCs. The NDA coalition government is urging local leaders to align with them, emphasizing the importance of cooperation for the welfare of local organizations.