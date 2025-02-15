Chandrababu to Visit Kandukur Today for Development Programs

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is scheduled to visit Kandukur in Nellore district today, Saturday, to participate in various development programs. The highlight of the visit will be the "Swachh Andhra - Swachh Diwas" program in Doobagunta, Kandukur mandal, where the CM will engage in a sanitation program with local residents.

The Chief Minister's itinerary for the day is as follows:

11:00 AM: Departure from Undavalli via helicopter.

11:45 AM: Arrival at the helipad of TRR Government Degree College in Kandukur.

12:05 PM: Inauguration of the Material Recovery Facilitation Center on the outskirts of Doobagunta.

12:20 PM: Participation in a sanitation program with the villagers of Doobagunta.

1:30 PM: Public meeting at the Agricultural Market Yard.

2:40 PM: Departure for Undavalli via helicopter.