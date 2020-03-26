Chandrababu urges govt to withdraw three capital proposal on 100th day of Amaravati agitation

Former chief minister and Telugu Desam party National president Chandrababu Naidu on Thursday has tweeted on the occasion of the completion of the hundred days for the Amaravati agitation in demand to retain Amaravati as the capital of the state. "Realising farmer's ambition and demand to continue Amaravati as capital of the state, the government has to withdraw the proposal of three capitals. He said despite several cases, arrests, harassment and humiliation, the farmers JAC led by Amaravati conservation association has continues their agitation standing firm on their demand.





రైతులు, మహిళలు, రైతు కూలీలు కరోనా జాగ్రత్తలు తీసుకుంటూనే ఉద్యమం కొనసాగిస్తున్నారు. ఈ క్లిష్టసమయంలో ఆరోగ్య సిబ్బంది, పోలీసులు, మిలిటరీ వాళ్ళు దేశం కోసం అండగా నిలిచినట్టుగానే... రాష్ట్ర రాజధాని కోసం ప్రాణాలను పణంగా పెట్టి దీక్ష చేస్తున్న అమరావతి ఉద్యమకారులను సమాజం గుర్తించాలి(2/3) — N Chandrababu Naidu (@ncbn) March 26, 2020









Despite coronavirus outbreak, the farmers continued their protest with utmost care, Naidu said. The former chief minister asserted that Just as health personnel, police and military who have support the country in such a difficult situation, the farmers had also striving hard to retain Amaravati as capital. He sought to recognize the activists who are risking their lives for the state capital.

In this backdrop, Chandrababu demanded that the state government respond with humanity and withdraw the decision of the three capitals.

While being the opposition leader and speaking the out of the box issue, Naidu is receiving the criticism for raising unnecessary issue when the whole country is in dire straits facing the big task of combating the coronavirus spread.