Chandrababu Welcomes Central Government's Decision on Caste Census
In a significant move, the Cabinet Committee on Political Affairs has approved the inclusion of caste enumeration in Census 2025, a decision welcomed by various political leaders, including former Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu. This initiative, embraced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, underscores a commitment to inclusive governance.
Naidu said introduction of caste data collection is expected to facilitate the development of more precise, data-driven policies aimed at addressing the diverse needs of marginalised communities across India. "This step aligns with the government's ongoing mantra of "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas," reflecting a transition from principle to practice as it seeks to strengthen the foundations of social justice in the nation," Naidu wrote on X.