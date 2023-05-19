Live
- Refreshing Solutions: Cool homes, serene ambience, sustainable living
- PNB Q4 profit jumps over 5-fold to Rs 1,159 cr
- CET students advised to reach centres 2 hours early to beat swearing-in rush
- Bhumi Puja for construction of Lord Venkateshwara temple in Karimnagar on May 31
- Malabar Gold gets TRQ licence for gold import via IIBX
- Warangal: State to focus on developmental works says Vinay Bhaskar
- Hyderabad best destination for aerospace investments: KTR
- Nizamabad: MLA Begala Ganesh Gupta distributes CMRF cheques to 17 beneficiaries
- BJP alleges large-scale illegal quarrying in Nizamabad village
- Cannes 2023: Sapna Choudhary Makes her Dream Red Carpet Debut
Chandrababu welcomes RBI’s decision of withdrawing Rs 2000 banknotes from circulation
Says the decision will not only boost the economy but also add tremendous value to the efforts of honest individuals who work with integrity for the larger good of people
Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday welcomed the Reserve Bank of India and Central government’s decision to withdraw Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulations.
The TDP chief said that since a long time he has been professing to abolish currency notes of higher denomination which is the root cause of corruption, laundering, hoarding and bribing of voters.
He added that the decision will not only boost the economy but also add tremendous value to the efforts of honest individuals who work with integrity for the larger good of people.
Taking to Twitter handle he Tweeted “I welcome the Central Govt and @RBI's decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation. I have been professing since a long time to abolish currency notes of higher denomination which is the root cause of corruption, laundering, hoarding and bribing of voters. This will not only boost the economy but also add tremendous value to the efforts of honest individuals who work with integrity for the larger good of people.”