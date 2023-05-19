  • Menu
Chandrababu welcomes RBI’s decision of withdrawing Rs 2000 banknotes from circulation

Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu
Highlights

Says the decision will not only boost the economy but also add tremendous value to the efforts of honest individuals who work with integrity for the larger good of people

Amaravati: Former Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and Telugu Desam Party chief N Chandrababu Naidu on Friday welcomed the Reserve Bank of India and Central government’s decision to withdraw Rs 2000 denomination banknotes from circulations.

The TDP chief said that since a long time he has been professing to abolish currency notes of higher denomination which is the root cause of corruption, laundering, hoarding and bribing of voters.

He added that the decision will not only boost the economy but also add tremendous value to the efforts of honest individuals who work with integrity for the larger good of people.

Taking to Twitter handle he Tweeted “I welcome the Central Govt and @RBI's decision to withdraw Rs 2,000 denomination banknotes from circulation. I have been professing since a long time to abolish currency notes of higher denomination which is the root cause of corruption, laundering, hoarding and bribing of voters. This will not only boost the economy but also add tremendous value to the efforts of honest individuals who work with integrity for the larger good of people.”



