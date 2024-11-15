Chandrababu's Vision is To Prevent Drought, says Nimmala Ramanaidu in assembly

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nimmala Ramanaidu emphasized Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's commitment to combat drought conditions in the state through the interlinking of rivers. Responding to questions from assembly members, Ramanaidu took a critical stance on the previous government's handling of the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti project, which was allocated a substantial budget of Rs. 17,050 crore in two phases. He lamented that during the Yuvajana Sramika Rythu Congress Party's (YSRCP) rule, not a single rupee of the budget had been utilized for the project.

Despite the financial challenges faced by the coalition government, Ramanaidu reported that tenders worth Rs. 1,600 crores have already been finalized, with a clear timeline laid out for the project's advancement.

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu added that the Polavaram project remains the top priority, followed closely by the Uttarandhra Sujala Sravanti initiative. He assured that work on the project is set to commence next month, with plans to channel Godavari floodwaters to Uttarandhra by July 2025. Minister Ramanaidu reiterated the government's commitment to completing the project and alleviating the financial burdens of the people in the Uttarandhra region.