Live
- Halle Berry poses braless to raise awareness
- Zendaya reveals she had to 'protect' herself as a child star
- Chandrababu Naidu, Pawan Kalyan hold talks on seat-sharing
- PT Usha honoured with 'Lifetime Achievement Award' by SJFI and DSJA
- ILT20 Season 2: MI Emirates storm into playoffs with 30-run triumph over Desert Vipers
- People wear Apple Vision Pro on streets, inside trains & more
- BJP in Bengal sets up 20-member election management committee for LS polls
- Football: Lionel Messi's absence in friendly infuriates Hong Kong fans
- Boxing: India's Akash goes down fighting on opening day of 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament
- WhatsApp working on 'favourite contacts' feature to quickly place calls
Just In
Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy flays Jagan for comments against Pawan
Highlights
Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy held a press conference at his residence today and slammed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who spoke about Pawan Kalyan...
Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy held a press conference at his residence today and slammed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who spoke about Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu in the Denduluru Sabha yesterday.
He said people are ready to send YSRCP home this time and stated that Jagan Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and YV Subba Reddy dushtachatusyami and the people will express their dissatisfaction in a proper manner within the next two months.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS