Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy flays Jagan for comments against Pawan

Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy held a press conference at his residence today and slammed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who spoke about Pawan Kalyan...

Chilakam Madhusudan Reddy held a press conference at his residence today and slammed Chief Minister YS Jaganmohan Reddy who spoke about Pawan Kalyan and Chandrababu in the Denduluru Sabha yesterday.

He said people are ready to send YSRCP home this time and stated that Jagan Reddy, Vijayasai Reddy, Sajjala Ramakrishna Reddy, and YV Subba Reddy dushtachatusyami and the people will express their dissatisfaction in a proper manner within the next two months.

