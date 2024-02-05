  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

Chintalapudi police asks not to believe rumours on social media over buzzer sound and helipad

Chintalapudi police asks not to believe rumours on social media over buzzer sound and helipad
x
Highlights

The bomb squad clarified that due to the presence of an iron piece in the construction of the helipad constructed

The bomb squad clarified that due to the presence of an iron piece in the construction of the helipad constructed in the wake of the visit of the President of Telugu Desam Chandrababu Naidu in the surrounding areas of Chintalapudi resulted in the buzzer sounded.

Chintalapudi Police informed that no one should believe the propaganda on social media.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2023 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X