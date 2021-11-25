Chiranjeevi welcomes amendment bill on Cinema Regulation, urges to rethink on ticket prices

It is known that the Andhra Pradesh government headed by chief minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has passed the amendment bill for cinema Regulation act to bring transparency in the ticket prices and to ensure that the taxes be collected from time to time. According to the bill, the tickets will be sold online and there will be no benefit shows and only four shows will be held daily. The bill was passed in the legislative assembly and council as well.



Meanwhile, the Tollywood actor and megastar Chiranjeevi have responded to the ongoing development. He welcomed the government's move, however, he had given few suggestions on ticket prices. He said it is good to see the introduction of the amendment bill on the Cinema Regulation act for transparency. The actor however opined that as the survival of theaters, many families are based on cinema, it would be in the best interest of the industry to determine the ticket rates from time to time and appropriately take the prices in the other states into consideration. "While governments collect the same GST across the country, it makes sense to have the same flexibility in ticket prices as well," he said.



Chiranjeevi requested to reconsider the matter and opined that the Telugu film industry will be able to survive only with the encouragement of the government.