Chittoor: Deputy CM K Narayanaswamy seeks women cooperation for total prohibition

Highlights

The cooperation of women folk from lower rung sections will be crucial for implementing total prohibition in the state in a foolproof manner, said Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy.

Chittoor: The cooperation of women folk from lower rung sections will be crucial for implementing total prohibition in the state in a foolproof manner, said Deputy Chief Minister K Narayanaswamy.

Commencing his padayatra at Chokkamadugul village in S R Puram mandal on Saturday, he said effective measures have been initiated to remove all the belt shops with Special Enforcement Bureau. He stated Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy has decided to implement total prohibition in the state in letter and spirit.

During padayatras, he said the Ministers, MPs and MLAs will collect views of people over the government welfare schemes, he pointed out. He said that he would submit a detailed report to the CM after completion of his three-day padayatra. District YSRCP leader Vijayanand Reddy and others accompanied him.

