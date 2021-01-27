Chittoor: HNSS water to be diverted to solve drinking water problem

Chittoor: In view of the prevailing scarcity of drinking water in the western parts of the district, it has been proposed to divert HNSS waters through Punganur branch canal with an outlay of Rs 2,250 crore with the World Bank aid, said Dr N B Gupta, Chittoor Collector.



Hoisting the national flag on the occasion of the 72nd Republic Day at the Chittoor Police Grounds on Tuesday, he enlisted the achievements of the government in respect of various developmental schemes.

Addressing a large gathering of people, the District Collector reiterated that impetus has been given for strengthening the farming sector in a befitting way under the YSR Rythu Bharosa scheme. A sum of Rs 345.6 crore has been transferred into the accounts of 4.6 lakh farmers.

Over 940 Rythu Bharosa Kendrams were established facilitating farmers with seeds, fertilisers and pesticides at a low cost, he added. He said all the 1035 Grama Sachivalayams in the district were rendering remarkable services to people. In all 14,484 volunteers and 8,250 secretaries were being involved in extending 534 services to people.

As many as 5,24,540 beneficiaries were being paid Rs 1,187 crore under YSR Pension Kanuka scheme every month. Under Amma Vodi scheme, Rs 15,000 each is being credited into the bank accounts of 3.51 lakh mothers.

In all, 1,635 schools were covered under Nadu-Nedu scheme expending Rs 315 cr for facilitating furniture and facilities. While the stage has been set to enforce total prohibition, the Special Enforcement Bureau has demolished 4,526 belt shops in the district.

Essential Commodities of ration would be supplied to each white ration card holder at their doorsteps benefitting above 11.28 lakh BPL families in the district, the Collector added.

Earlier, the District Collector received a guard of honour from the police. Chittoor SP Senthil Kumar, MLA A Srinivasulu, Joint Collector K Markendeyulu and others were present.

The District Collector presented mementos to the police staff and other government employees for rendering meritorious services. Impressive cultural programmes were presented by students at the R-Day celebrations.