Chittoor: Vaccine drive to commence today

Chittoor: Vaccination for persons above 45 years, teachers and mothers having 5-year-old child will be administered from July 16 (Friday) in the district, said District Collector M Hari Narayanan. He informed 60, 000 doses of Covishield have reached the district and the administering of vaccine will commence from Friday.

Persons above 45 years age can get their second dose at Sachivalayams located in concerned PHC limits and the mothers having 5-year-old child will be administered under the supervision of doctors. The first dose for teachers and lecturers working either in government or private institutions will be administered at Sachivalayams nearer to their working place, the Collector said in an release on Thursday.