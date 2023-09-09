CID arrests TDP chief with all evidences only, Says Peddireddy

TIRUPATI: Minister for Energy, Environment and Forests Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy said that CID arrested TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu with all evidence. His role in the skill development scam was evident and he is being shifted to Vijayawada by road. CID Additional DG Sanjay gave all the details relating to the case. Already central government agencies and ED have made some arrests in the case. Siemens, Digitek, Schiller company representatives were arrested.

They are all having a role in the scam and Siemens has not spent even a single rupee. As per norms, it has to spend 90 percent and the government has to bear 10 percent. The government share of Rs.371 crores were misappropriated and transferred through shell companies. All that money has reached Chandrababu Naidu and his party men, Peddireddy alleged.

As Naidu was involved directly, he did not say anything but his party and yellow media were saying that he had questioned CID. The motive behind this scam was to loot the public money. BJP state president D Purandeswari, Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan, CPI secretary K Ramakrishna and many others were not uttering a single word about the case. CID has probed into the case and arrested Naidu in an inevitable situation, Peddireddy said. He questioned Purandeswari whether she could say Chandrababu had misappropriated the amount of Rs.371 cr.