Visakhapatnam: The upcoming Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Partnership Summit being organised in Visakhapatnam will stand as the first-ever ‘Zero Waste’ event in the country and will go down as a historic milestone in the city’s development, highlighted Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman Kommareddy Pattabhi Ram.

Visiting the Andhra University grounds to review the ongoing arrangements for the summit here on Thursday, Pattabhi Ram inspected infrastructure and facilities at the venue, and gave several key suggestions to the organisers.

Later, he conducted a review meeting at the GVMC office along with Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao, GVMC Additional Commissioner D.V. Ramana Murthy, and other officials.

Speaking on the occasion, he mentioned that about 3,000 delegates and representatives from India and abroad are expected to attend the summit.

He opined that through the CII investments, 7.5 lakh youth would get employment opportunities, he added.

The Chairman commended the GVMC staff for working tirelessly for over a month to complete development and beautification works ahead of the summit and expressed appreciation for their preparedness to host the CII Partnership Summit 2025, a Zero Waste Model.

Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu’s vision is to transform Andhra Pradesh into a clean and sustainable state, and the Swachh Andhra – Swarna Andhra programmes have been organised every third Saturday of the month over the past year to promote cleanliness and public awareness, Pattabhi Ram said.

Taking this mission forward, the upcoming summit will be conducted as a Zero Waste event, a pioneering effort that will go down in Visakhapatnam’s history as a new beginning, the Chairman said. The Chief Minister has declared the event as a certified Zero Waste Model Summit, he informed.

Explaining further, he mentioned that all types of waste generated at the summit will be 100 percent recycled and reused.

The programme is hosted through a comprehensive circular economy model with technical collaboration between GVMC, Swachh Andhra Corporation, and CII. No waste will be released into the environment and all solid, liquid, and biodegradable waste will be scientifically processed and recycled, he added.

The innovative initiative will serve as a national role model for sustainable event management and aims to position Visakhapatnam as a Model Green City, he informed.

The Swachh Andhra Corporation Chairman instructed organisers to use only eco-friendly materials at the venue. Speaking on the occasion, City Mayor Peela Srinivasa Rao opined that Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is giving high priority to Visakhapatnam.

He stated that organising this as the country’s first Zero Waste event will be a landmark in India’s history.

Meanwhile, Pattabhi Ram directed GVMC public health officials to take immediate steps to eliminate foul odour emanating from the Gajuwaka dumping yard.

The Chairman inspected the dumping yard along with GVMC ward corporators Gandham Srinivasa Rao and P Srinivasa Rao.

Responding to public complaints regarding the unpleasant smell, Gajuwaka MLA Palla Srinivasa Rao had brought the issue to the attention of the Chairman, following which Pattabhi Ram personally visited the site for inspection.

He directed the officials that waste should be regularly shifted from Gajuwaka dumping yard to Kapuluppada dumping yard without any negligence.