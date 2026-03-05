CII Visakhapatnam zone appoints new office-bearers

Visakhapatnam: Founder and managing director of Inspiredge IT Solutions G Krishna Mohan has been appointed as chairman of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), Visakhapatnam Zone for the year 2026-27

Nilesh Agarwal, director and CFO, Maa Mahamaya Industries Limited will serve as vice chairman.

The new office bearers of the zone for the year 2026-27 were announced by Murali Krishna Gannamani, chairman, CII Andhra Pradesh at the annual member meeting.

With over three decades of experience across IT and manufacturing, G Krishna Mohan is a serial entrepreneur and industry leader. Previously, he held senior leadership roles in various organisations. Currently, Krishna actively contributes to the IT and GCC ecosystem in Andhra Pradesh while mentoring startups and supporting community initiatives.

Nilesh Agrawal, a second generation industrialist, oversees finance, strategy and institutional relations, strengthening governance and driving sustainable growth. An alumnus of The Doon School and a Finance and Entrepreneurship graduate from the Kelley School of Business, he brings global perspective, advanced financial discipline and operational efficiency into the industrial space.