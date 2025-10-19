CISF conducts ‘Fit India Freedom Run’

Tirupati: A 10 km run under ‘Fit India Freedom Run 6.0’ initiative, themed ‘Swacchta se Swasthya ki’ (Health through Cleanliness), was organised by the CISF Unit of Airport Security Group (ASG), Tirupati, on Saturday to promote the importance of fitness and hygiene.

The event was flagged off by Chief Airport Security Officer (CASO) Anurag Yadav, who motivated participants to integrate physical activity into their daily lives.

In his address, Yadav emphasised that regular exercise and cleanliness are both vital components of a healthy lifestyle.

The run began from the CISF Unit line, spreading the message ‘On the way to good health through cleanliness’.

Along with CISF personnel, civilians also took part with great enthusiasm and energy, reflecting a strong commitment to the cause of fitness and public well-being.

The event concluded with a motivational address by the CASO, ASG Tirupati, who appreciated the participants’ spirited involvement and reaffirmed CISF’s dedication to promoting national campaigns like Fit India and Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.