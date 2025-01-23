City police rescue five youth stranded in Sharjah

Visakhapatnam: Five unemployed youth, belonging to North Andhra, stranded in Sharjah were rescued by the Visakhapatnam city police. Briefing details here on Wednesday, City Police Commissioner Shankhabrata Bagchi said that in October 2024, agents Durga Rao alias Prasad and Chandu approached the victims, offering job opportunities in Sharjah, Dubai.

A number of unemployed went to Sharjah and attended interviews to work in Quality International Company. After completing the interviews and medical tests, a few youth were selected for the company and rest of the persons did not get jobs. The victims called Visakhapatnam City Police Commissioner’s mobile phone and explained their problems to the CP. Responding to their issue, the CP discussed with immigration officials.

Later, Assistant Commissioner of Police, South Sub Division and Gajuwaka Police Station Inspector arranged flight tickets for the victims as per the instructions of the City Police Commissioner.

The five victims reached Visakhapatnam on Wednesday and the CP received the youth at Visakhapatnam Airport. The youth from Visakhapatnam, Anakapalli and Srikakulam districts returned to their native villages. Speaking on the occasion, Shankhabrata Bagchi stated that the youth paid Rs.73,000 to agents for a job in Dubai. Special attention has been paid to the agents and agencies who are offering jobs in foreign destinations to the unemployed youth. The CP stated that the youth were unable to return home and approached him seeking support.