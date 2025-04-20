  • Menu
Civic chief urges public to hand over e-waste to workers

Tirupati: Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya urged the denizens to handover harmful E-Waste, they had, to the corporation for its proper disposal, which in turn improves city cleanliness.

She participated in an awareness rally and collection of e-Waste held on the occasion of Swachh Andhra – Swarna Andhra observed in the city on Saturday.

During the rally held from old municipal office to Sridevi Complex, the corporation staff collected e-Waste from shops.

The Commissioner said the corporation on its part set up RRR (Reduce, Reuse, Recycle) center near Anna Canteen in New Balaji Colony for. collection of E-Waste from the public. She said it was quite concerning that E-waste was increasing in the city, warranting adequate measures for effective handling of E-Waste. Those, who are having e-Waste with them, can handover it in any ward secretariat in the city. She explained the steps taken up by the corporation for the safe disposal or recycling of the e-Waste.

She further said the theme of Swachh Andhra -Swarna Andhra this year, which is being conducted every month on various themes, includes cleanliness – greenery (in January), segregation of waste (February), controlling plastic usage (March) and e-Waste (April).

AAP chairman Ravi Naidu, Yadav Corporation Chairman Narasimha Yadav, APMIDC Director Vijay Kumar, Deputy Mayors Mudra Narayana, R C Munikrishna, Additional Commission Charan Tej Reddy, Deputy Commissioner Amaraiah, SE Syam Sundar, Health Officer Dr Yuva Anvesh Reddy were present.

Swachh Andhra – Swarna Andhra was also held in RSATF (Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force) head office, where taskforce personnel led by SP Srinivas collected e-Waste. They also took up cleanliness drive, clearing bushes and unwanted growth of plants and also disposal of waste.

At a similar programme held in police parade grounds, district SP Harshavardhan Raju, senior police officers and others cleaned the entire ground and removed waste.

