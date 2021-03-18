Civic chiefs elected for Itchapuram, Palasa

Srikakulam: Elections for urban bodies concluded on Thursday with election of chairman and vice-chairman in two Municipal towns and one Nagara Panchayat in the district. Newly elected ward councillors have elected chairman and vice chairman in Itchapuram and Palasa municipal towns and Palakonda Nagara Panchayat.

In all these urban bodies, YSRCP candidates won the chairman and vice chairman posts.

In Palasa municipality, YSRCP candidates won 23 wards out of total 31 and TDP won 8 wards. YSRCP candidate B Giri Babu was elected as chairman and B Krishna Rao elected as vice-chairman. In Palasa municipality, T Sitarama Murthy acted as election officer and local MLA and Minister for Animal Husbandry S Appala Raju attended as ex-officio member.

In Itchapuram municipality, YSRCP candidates won 15 wards out of total 23, independents won 2 wards and TDP won in six wards. With two independents supporting the YSRCP, P Rajyalaxmi of YSRCP elected as chairperson and U Bharathi Divya elected as vice-chairperson. I Kishore acted as election officer here. In Palakonda Nagara Panchayat, total wards are 20, of it YSRCP candidates won in 17 wards and TDP won three wards.

Here YSRCP candidates Y Radha Kumari elected as chairperson and R Hanumantha Rao elected as vice-chairman. YSRCP MLA V Kalavathi attended as ex-officio member for the election. T V S G Kumar was acted election officer here.