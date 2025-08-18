Classes in Sanatana Dharma begins

Ongole: The Chinmaya Mission and Srigiri Srivenkateswara Swamy Devasthanam have launched Chinmaya Bala Vihar training classes aimed at imparting Sanatana Dharma values to children at Srigiri Gokshetram here on Sunday.

The Sunday classes focus on developing cultural knowledge, moral values, and Indian identity among young participants. During the inauguration ceremony, Chinmaya Mission organiser Swamiji Satyatmananda praised Dr Aluru Srinivasa Charan Rajiv for initiating the programme, emphasising that these classes would foster a positive outlook, discipline, and patriotism in students.

Executive Trustee CV Ramakrishna Rao discussed the temple’s construction and pledged necessary supplies for training programmes.

Board Chairperson Aluru Jhansi Rani expressed satisfaction with the partnership, while Brahmachari Harish Chaitanya outlined curriculum plans, including Bhagavad Gita teachings and competitive exam preparation. The organisers announced that the programme aims to enhance students’ communication skills under trustee supervision. The inaugural session featured students reciting Gita verses, with organisational support from Vedic scholar P Bhanu Prakasha Sharma and chief priest Pradhyumna Kumar.

Students, parents, and teachers attended the event, where organisers distributed Prasadam from Sri Venkateswara Swamy to all participants, marking the successful launch of this educational initiative.