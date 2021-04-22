Clear fee reimbursement dues to students: JAC

Kurnool: Coming down heavily on the ruling YSR Congress government, student's Joint Action Committee (JAC) chairman Koneti Venkateswarlu alleged that the government after coming to power has spoiled the entire education system.

Addressing the student's council meeting organised on Sri Krishna Devaraya meeting hall premises here on Wednesday, Venkateswarlu demanded the government to suspend GO No 77 and facilitate fee reimbursement to every student pursuing post-graduation. He also urged the government to immediately release fee imbursement and funds to best schools pending for last two years. Venkateswarlu also demanded the government to set up integrated study circles in every district to impart free coaching classes to students preparing for Civils and Group 1 exams.

Organisation for People Democratic Rights (OPDR) state member S Khaza Mohinuddin said the industrial units have been closing their plants with the state and Central governments resorting to impose heavy taxes. With the closure of industries, several people are losing their livelihood, he said and demanded the government to save industries from being closed. Mohiuddin urged the government to pass orders for the closure of wine shops, bars and restaurants, cinema theaters and shopping malls to prevent the spread of coronavirus.

K Mallikarjuna demanded the government to cancel class X and Intermediate exams and promote them to higher classes on the lines of Telangana state. He also urged the government to fill up vacant posts of teachers, police constables, Sub-Inspectors, staff nurses, pharmacists and 108 staff. Stating that Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy promised to fight for bifurcation rights after his government come to power, he said however, after assuming power, the YSRCP government was least concerned to speak a word on the issue in parliament.