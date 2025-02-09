Live
Just In
Clinical psychology courses to be launched soon in AP
Minister for medical and health and family welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Saturday announced that for the first time in Andhra Pradesh, clinical psychology courses will be introduced in the state.
Vijayawada : Minister for medical and health and family welfare Y Satya Kumar Yadav on Saturday announced that for the first time in Andhra Pradesh, clinical psychology courses will be introduced in the state. In a press release, the minister said an M Phil course with a duration of two years and one year course of professional diploma with one year duration will be introduced in the state.
He said he had issued instructions to the officials to take steps to start the two courses as early as possible. The minister announced that the clinical courses will be very useful to help patients recover early from psychological problems.
Satya Kumar said there are no clinical psychologists in the private or government hospitals and added that he would consult the Rehabilitation Council of India to launch the courses in the state as early as possible.