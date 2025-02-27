Close contest expected in MLC polls today

Vijayawada : The stage is set for the upcoming MLC elections in three constituencies, including two graduate MLC constituencies—Krishna-Guntur and both the Godavari districts—and one teachers' MLC constituency in the North Andhra region.

In the Krishna-Guntur graduates' constituency, the TDP-backed candidates are facing stiff competition from PDF candidates. Meanwhile, the contest in the North Andhra teachers' constituen-cy revolves around three key candidates. A total of 35 candidates are contesting in the North Andhra teachers' constituency, 25 in the Krishna-Guntur graduates' constituency, and 10 in the North Andhra teachers' MLC constituency. Sitting MLC Pakalapati Raghuvarma is in the fray, with the main contest expected between Raghuvarma (APTF), Gade Srinivasu-lu Naidu (PRTU), and Koredla Vijayagowri (UTF). The TDP and Jana Sena are supporting Raghuvarma, while BJP leaders are backing PRTU candidate Gade Srinivasulu Naidu.

In the Godavari districts' graduates' constituency, the main battle is between sitting MLC Illa Venkateswara Rao, Perabattula Raja-sekhar (who has the support of NDA parties), and DV Raghavulu (PDF). The contest in the Krishna-Guntur graduates' constituency is centered around sitting MLC KS Lakshmana Rao (PDF) and Alapati Rajendra Prasad (TDP-backed). Lakshmana Rao has the support of Left parties, affiliated organizations, and teachers' as-sociations, while Alapati Rajendra Prasad is making significant efforts to secure victory with the backing of the ruling TDP, STU, Noble Teachers Association, TNUS, APTF, and other organizations.