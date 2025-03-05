Cluster University V-C felicitated

Kurnool: Vice-Chancellor DVR Sai Gopal said that the development of Cluster University is the result of team effort.

The V-C’s farewell meeting was held on Tuesday. Speaking on the occasion, V-C Acharya Sai Gopal said, “I consider it a blessing to be the first V-C and take part in the development of Cluster University. “

He said that the university would emerge as a prominent university not only in the State but also in the country in the future and that everyone who studies in the varsity will have good opportunities. The V-C released his autobiography, ‘Nalo Nenu’, on the occasion.

The chairman of the assembly, Silver Jubilee Degree College Principal Dr VVS Kumar, said that the Cluster University has developed so much because the first V-C had a good understanding of administration.

Registrar Dr Katta Venkateswarlu hailed the progress achieved by Cluster University is developing. He said that the presence of expert faculty members in Cluster University will be a boon to the students.

Former Registrarm Srinivasulu and Rayalaseema University Registrar Dr B Vijay Kumar Naidu also spoke.