CM Chandrababu and Adani meets reviews on infrastructure projects in AP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu recently convened with Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, and Karan Adani, Managing Director of Adani Ports & SEZ Ltd., to evaluate ongoing infrastructure projects and explore new investment opportunities within the state.

The meeting sought to highlight significant developments in the capital region of Amaravati and identify ways to expedite growth through collaborative efforts.

“It was a pleasure to meet Gautam Adani and Karan Adani as we reviewed key infrastructure projects and explored emerging opportunities for Andhra Pradesh,” Naidu states in a post on ‘X’ late Wednesday.

IT Minister Nara Lokesh also participated in discussions with the Adani Group leadership, focusing on the progress of existing projects. "We discussed the Adani Group’s ongoing infrastructure initiatives in Andhra Pradesh and the upcoming new investments planned for the state’s future growth,” Lokesh stated in his post on 'X'.

