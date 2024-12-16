CM Chandrababu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Meet in Amaravati, Discuss Nagababu's Ministerial Post

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan held a crucial meeting in Amaravati, sparking political interest across the state.

The meeting reportedly centered around the allocation of a ministerial post to actor and politician Nagababu, as well as discussions on nominated positions within the state government.

Sources indicate that Nagababu, who has been actively supporting his brother Pawan Kalyan’s political efforts, may soon receive a significant role in the state cabinet. An official announcement on the outcomes of the meeting is expected soon.