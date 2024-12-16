Live
97 new ESI hospitals approved in last decade in India: Centre
CM Chandrababu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Meet in Amaravati, Discuss Nagababu's Ministerial Post
BAC Meeting Conducted as Per Assembly Rules: Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka
Minister Ponguleti Dismisses Claims of Hyderabad Real Estate Decline Post Chandrababu's Tenure
DIG LS, Chauhan IPS inspect Group-II examination centres
Doctors raise concern over rising lung cancers among non-smokers in India
Mortgage finance AUM in India projected to grow 16-17 pc in FY25 and FY26
PM Modi to inaugurate projects worth Rs 46,300cr in Rajasthan tomorrow
Crimes against female students in MP must be addressed on priority: BJP MLA
ChromeOS Update Introduces Safety Reset and Accessibility Features
Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan held a crucial meeting in Amaravati, sparking political interest across the state.
Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan held a crucial meeting in Amaravati, sparking political interest across the state.
The meeting reportedly centered around the allocation of a ministerial post to actor and politician Nagababu, as well as discussions on nominated positions within the state government.
Sources indicate that Nagababu, who has been actively supporting his brother Pawan Kalyan’s political efforts, may soon receive a significant role in the state cabinet. An official announcement on the outcomes of the meeting is expected soon.
