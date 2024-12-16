  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Meet in Amaravati, Discuss Nagababu's Ministerial Post

CM Chandrababu and Deputy CM Pawan Kalyan Meet in Amaravati, Discuss Nagababus Ministerial Post
x
Highlights

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan held a crucial meeting in Amaravati, sparking political interest across the state.

Amaravati: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu and Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan held a crucial meeting in Amaravati, sparking political interest across the state.

The meeting reportedly centered around the allocation of a ministerial post to actor and politician Nagababu, as well as discussions on nominated positions within the state government.

Sources indicate that Nagababu, who has been actively supporting his brother Pawan Kalyan’s political efforts, may soon receive a significant role in the state cabinet. An official announcement on the outcomes of the meeting is expected soon.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick