CM Chandrababu commends 'Mustabu' programme at school visit in Anakapalle

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu's Anakapalle district tour is underway, with one of his notable stops being the Tallapalem Social Welfare Residential School. During his visit, the Chief Minister interacted with students and inspected the newly established 'Mustabu Corner', a grooming initiative introduced at the school.

Following the inspection, Naidu praised the Alluri district collector for launching a commendable programme and noted the innovative approach brought forward through the Mustabu initiative. He acknowledged the efforts of Minister Nara Lokesh and other officials in implementing beneficial programmes for the community, asserting his commitment to ensuring a bright future for all children in the region.

During the session, student Guna Srivalli spoke to the Chief Minister, expressing her enthusiasm for the Mustabu programme as an excellent initiative that promotes cleanliness. She also shared her ambition to become the principal of a social welfare school in the future.

In a significant policy move, the government has announced the rollout of the Mustabu programme across all schools and residential institutions in the state, effective from today. The initiative aims to enhance awareness about personal hygiene among students and will be implemented in both government and private educational establishments.