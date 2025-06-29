CM Chandrababu directs MLAs and MPs to be accessibility to people

In a recent meeting held at the TDP central office in Mangalagiri, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister and TDP chief Chandrababu Naidu strongly condemned the state of affairs in the past government. The meeting gathered ministers, MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and constituency in-charges, all urged to enhance their accessibility to the public.

Naidu highlighted the challenges the party faced during the state's bifurcation, asserting, "We stood firm despite many problems." He expressed confidence that the citizens had made a wise choice in electing the TDP, stating, "We have already discussed our plans for the next five years."

Calling for good governance, Naidu emphasised the need to fulfil the aspirations of the people, urging his party members to resolve issues as they arise and to provide a clear vision for the future. "We are the party that has defined welfare," he claimed, noting the TDP's commitment to implementing economic reforms. Chief Minister reiterated the importance of communicating the party’s achievements to the electorate, reiterating their mission to take the state from destruction to development.