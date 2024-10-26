Live
CM Chandrababu Naidu orders release funds for streetlights
Directs officials to release Rs 100 cr to urban, Rs 50 cr for rural areas
Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials of finance department to release Rs 100 crore for maintenance of streetlights in urban areas and Rs 50 crore in rural areas. He said LED bulbs should be used to reduce energy consumption.
Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) CEO Vishal Kapoor and his team met Chief Minister at Secretariat on Friday and gave a power point presentation on energy efficiency measures.
The state government signed an MoU with EESL for energy efficiency measures in 1.5 lakh houses using energy efficient equipment. The EESL also signed an agreement with AP State Housing Corporation Limited to extend the scheme to 9 lakh houses in future. Minister for power Gottipati Ravi Kumar, minister for municipal administration P Narayana, special chief secretary, energy, K Vijayanand and other officials were present.