  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Andhra Pradesh

CM Chandrababu Naidu orders release funds for streetlights

CM Chandrababu Naidu orders release funds for streetlights
x
Highlights

Directs officials to release Rs 100 cr to urban, Rs 50 cr for rural areas

Vijayawada: Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials of finance department to release Rs 100 crore for maintenance of streetlights in urban areas and Rs 50 crore in rural areas. He said LED bulbs should be used to reduce energy consumption.

Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL) CEO Vishal Kapoor and his team met Chief Minister at Secretariat on Friday and gave a power point presentation on energy efficiency measures.

The state government signed an MoU with EESL for energy efficiency measures in 1.5 lakh houses using energy efficient equipment. The EESL also signed an agreement with AP State Housing Corporation Limited to extend the scheme to 9 lakh houses in future. Minister for power Gottipati Ravi Kumar, minister for municipal administration P Narayana, special chief secretary, energy, K Vijayanand and other officials were present.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick