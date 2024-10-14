CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Heavy Rain Preparedness Amid Low-Pressure Warning

Hyderabad: The weather department has issued a warning of heavy rainfall across several districts in Andhra Pradesh due to the impact of a low-pressure system. In response, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu held a teleconference with district collectors, ministers, and officials to review the preparedness for the impending rains.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister assessed the readiness of government departments and local authorities in areas likely to be affected by heavy rainfall. He emphasized the importance of staying alert, especially around water bodies such as lakes, canals, and reservoirs, to prevent potential damage.

The CM’s directives include:

- The state is expected to experience heavy rainfall for the next four days, according to the weather department.

- Local authorities must monitor and secure lake embankments and canal systems to prevent breaches.

- Residents in vulnerable areas should be informed in advance, with alert messages sent to their mobile phones about potential heavy rains.

- Warning boards should be placed near streams and canals, and rainfall data should be made available in real-time.

- Control rooms must be set up for prompt response to public concerns, ensuring no loss of life or property occurs.

- The irrigation department has been instructed to manage water resources effectively to ensure reservoirs and lakes reach their full capacity.

Officials also reported that the state has received an average rainfall of 734 mm so far this season, surpassing the usual 676 mm. Of the 26 districts, 18 have recorded above-normal rainfall, while 8 have seen average or below-average precipitation.

Heavy rains are expected to continue in districts such as Prakasam, Nellore, and the combined regions of Chittoor, Kurnool, Kadapa, and Anantapur. Nellore, in particular, has already recorded 30 mm of rainfall, with forecasts indicating that the intensity of rains will increase from tomorrow.

The state has also deployed NDRF and SDRF teams in the Nellore and Tirupati districts to handle any emergencies.



