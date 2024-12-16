CM Chandrababu Naidu Reviews Polavaram Project, Criticizes YSRCP's Mismanagement

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu revisited the Polavaram project and made strong remarks about the delays and damages caused by the previous YSRCP government during a media briefing. Highlighting the significance of Polavaram, Naidu stated, “After the bifurcation of Andhra Pradesh, we treated Polavaram and Amaravati as two eyes of the state. Polavaram is the lifeline of the state, and its completion, along with interlinking rivers, will solve water problems and become the backbone of Andhra Pradesh’s development.”

He explained plans to connect Gollapalli and Banakacharla in three phases and emphasized that projects like Sujala Sravanthi in Uttarandhra would eliminate water scarcity. Drawing a comparison, Naidu said, “Polavaram is taller than China’s Three Gorges Dam.”

Recalling the progress made under his administration, Naidu noted that 72% of the work was completed by 2019. He personally visited the project site 30 times and reviewed it virtually 80 times. However, he alleged that the YSRCP government disrupted the project by introducing reverse tendering and changing contractors, which led to significant delays and damage, particularly during the 2020 floods that weakened the diaphragm wall.

Naidu revealed that rebuilding the diaphragm wall now requires an additional ₹2,400 crore, compared to the original cost of ₹440 crore. He accused the YSRCP of diverting central funds meant for Polavaram and completing only 3.5% of the civil works during their tenure, as opposed to the 71.3% completed under his government.

Plans for Completion

Naidu outlined a detailed plan to accelerate the project, with the diaphragm wall construction set to begin on January 2, 2025, aiming for completion by December 2025. He assured that the entire project would be completed by October 2026, including the rehabilitation and resettlement (R&R) package. The R&R program will address the needs of residents affected at 41.15 meters in the first phase and 45.75 meters in the second phase.

Blame on YSRCP's Governance

Naidu blamed the YSRCP government for the setbacks, stating that poor decisions and inexperience led to a ₹15,000 crore loss for the state. He lamented that the project, which could have been completed by 2021 under TDP rule, was derailed due to “one individual’s recklessness and arrogance.”

Naidu also highlighted the economic disparity between Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, citing Hyderabad’s revenue as a major factor. “Polavaram and Amaravati, which were meant to be lifelines, were destroyed under YSRCP rule. The people have punished them by reducing them to just 11 seats, but the damage done to the state cannot be undone,” he remarked.

Determined to restore the project, Naidu concluded, “The responsibility to complete this project and deliver its benefits to the people is now mine. With God’s grace, we will recover the lost time and resources.”