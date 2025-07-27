Live
- ‘Exercise Bold Kurukshetra 2025’ begins in Jodhpur, strengthens India-Singapore defence ties
- Campaign to promote innovation among children: PM Modi hails INSPIRE-MANAK Abhiyan
- Lodha Developers’ net profit falls 27 pc sequentially, revenue also declines
- PM Modi releases commemorative coin of Rajendra Chola I in TN's Gangaikonda Cholapuram
- Al Nassr close to agreeing a deal for Chelsea forward Joao Felix: Report
- 4th Test: England skipper Ben Stokes bowls during practice ahead of day five play
- Shekhar Kapur talks about humans, dolphins and AI
- IIM-Ahmedabad's Dubai campus set to redefine India's educational soft power: Institute director
- CM Stalin hails Uddhav Thackeray's stand on federalism, extends birthday wishes
- Mansa Devi stampede: CM Dhami visits injured in Haridwar, Rishikesh hospitals
CM Chandrababu Promotes Investment Opportunities in AP
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed his commitment to addressing discrepancies in the construction partnership records for the capital, Amaravati, during his recent visit to Singapore. He conveyed this message to Indian High Commissioner Dr. Shilpak Ambule.
Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed his commitment to addressing discrepancies in the construction partnership records for the capital, Amaravati, during his recent visit to Singapore. He conveyed this message to Indian High Commissioner Dr. Shilpak Ambule.
In a meeting attended by Ministers Lokesh, P. Narayana, TG Bharat, and other senior officials, CM Naidu outlined the new policies implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government aimed at attracting investment. He revealed that the state has set an ambitious target of 160 gigawatts in the green energy sector, with green hydrogen projects already approved.
Naidu also announced plans for the establishment of Quantum Valley in Amaravati, which is part of the India Quantum Mission, and confirmed that a Google data centre will be constructed in Visakhapatnam. He stated that the Rayalaseema region offers favourable conditions for investments in defence, aerospace, electronics, and the automobile industry and expressed his desire for Singaporean investments to be directed towards Andhra Pradesh as a gateway into India.
During the meeting, High Commissioner Ambule noted that 83 percent of the housing in Singapore is public housing. Minister Narayana highlighted various projects underway in Andhra Pradesh and sought necessary support to facilitate investment in the state. Meanwhile, Minister Lokesh elaborated on the government's initiatives in the education sector.