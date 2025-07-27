CM Chandrababu Promotes Investment Opportunities in AP

Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has reaffirmed his commitment to addressing discrepancies in the construction partnership records for the capital, Amaravati, during his recent visit to Singapore. He conveyed this message to Indian High Commissioner Dr. Shilpak Ambule.

In a meeting attended by Ministers Lokesh, P. Narayana, TG Bharat, and other senior officials, CM Naidu outlined the new policies implemented by the Andhra Pradesh government aimed at attracting investment. He revealed that the state has set an ambitious target of 160 gigawatts in the green energy sector, with green hydrogen projects already approved.

Naidu also announced plans for the establishment of Quantum Valley in Amaravati, which is part of the India Quantum Mission, and confirmed that a Google data centre will be constructed in Visakhapatnam. He stated that the Rayalaseema region offers favourable conditions for investments in defence, aerospace, electronics, and the automobile industry and expressed his desire for Singaporean investments to be directed towards Andhra Pradesh as a gateway into India.

During the meeting, High Commissioner Ambule noted that 83 percent of the housing in Singapore is public housing. Minister Narayana highlighted various projects underway in Andhra Pradesh and sought necessary support to facilitate investment in the state. Meanwhile, Minister Lokesh elaborated on the government's initiatives in the education sector.