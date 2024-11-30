CM Chandrababu reviews on Cyclone Fengal, issues directions to officials

In a proactive measure to address the impending threat of Cyclone Fengal, Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu conducted a comprehensive review meeting on Saturday involving key governmental departments. The meeting included officials from the Disaster Management Department, District Collectors, the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), and Real Time Governance (RTG) officials.

During the meeting, the Chief Minister emphasised the importance of maintaining heightened alertness across all levels of government and urged continuous real-time assessment of the situation to ensure prompt actions are taken as the cyclone approaches. He instructed officials to keep the public informed through ongoing monitoring facilitated by the RTG system.

In an initiative to enhance communication and coordination, instructions were given to establish WhatsApp groups at various governmental levels. Naidu underscored the need for readiness among district disaster response teams in light of potential flash floods that may arise from the cyclone.

The Chief Minister also highlighted the necessity for precautionary measures to safeguard both property and lives. District Collectors were directed to prepare relief measures and rehabilitation programs in anticipation of the storm’s impact.

In recognition of the concerns voiced by paddy farmers regarding the cyclone's potential effects on crops, Naidu instructed officials to regularly relay pertinent information to food suppliers to mitigate any negative repercussions.