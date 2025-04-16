CM Chandrababu seeks support from 16th finance commission for state reconstruction

Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has called upon the Chairman and members of the 16th Finance Commission to assist in the reconstruction of the state. During a meeting at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the CM urged the Commission to provide financial support that would pave the way for significant advancements in the region, particularly in line with the Swarnandhra 2047 initiative.

Naidu highlighted that 72 out of 93 central schemes, which were stalled during the previous government, have now been revitalised. He expressed the importance of the Finance Commission's backing, stating that their assistance today would play a crucial role in the state's future success.

The Chief Minister welcomed the Finance Commission members and showcased a photo exhibition highlighting the state's progress, notably the Polavaram and Banakacharla projects, along with a video presentation on the development of Amaravati. The Commission expressed admiration for the state's 'WhatsApp governance' initiative, with Chairman Arvind Panagariya inquiring whether the Prime Minister had been updated on this innovation.

During the discussions, Naidu detailed the state's financial challenges, attributed to five years of adverse governance, and stressed the need for enhanced assistance from the central government. He was joined in the meeting by Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, Minister Narayana, Finance Minister Payyavula Keshav, and Minister Lokesh, all of whom participated in the presentation outlining the state’s needs for future funding and recommendations.