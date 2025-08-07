CM Chandrababu to Launch Schemes on National Handloom Day in Mangalagiri

Mangalagiri: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu is set to visit Mangalagiri today (Thursday) to take part in a series of official programmes, including the celebrations for the 11th National Handloom Day.

As part of the day's events, the Chief Minister will launch three key welfare schemes: free electricity for eligible weavers, GST reimbursement by the government, and a thrift fund initiative aimed at supporting the handloom sector.

During his visit, Mr Naidu will tour the Mangalagiri Handloom Development Centre, where he will inspect looms and examine handloom fabrics created by local artisans.

A review meeting on creative policy is scheduled to take place in the afternoon at the Chief Minister's camp office in Undavalli. Later in the evening, Mr Naidu will attend the P4 programme at the Novotel hotel in Vijayawada.