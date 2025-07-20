CM felicitates sanitary workers

Tirupati: As a token of appreciation of sanitary workers whose efforts helped Municipal Corporation Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya (MCT) bag the national award in Swachh Survekshan competition, Chief Minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu felicitated the sanitary workers on Saturday.

During his visit to the Police Parade Ground for Praja Vedika programme, the Chief Minister in the presence of Commissioner Mourya felicitated the sanitary workers.

The Chief Minister appreciated Municipal Commissioner Narapureddy Mourya, health department officials and workers for their hard work im keeping the pilgrim city clean and tidy and wanted the corporation to do its best in making the city cleanest in the country.

The two workers who were much elated for getting felicitated by none other than the State Chief Minister said it enthused the entire 1,000 and above sanitary workers in the corporation to work with renewed vigour to see the corporation achieves many more awards.