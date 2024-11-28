CM for transparency, availability

Vijayawada : Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu directed the officials to maintain transparency and accessibility in free sand supply.

Addressing a review on implementation of free sand policy at the Secretariat on Wednesday, the Chief Minister asked the officials to ensure adequate sand availability and prevent illegal activities in sand supply.

He instructed them to immediately increase supply by operationalising more sand reaches in every district. District Level Sand Committees (DLSCs) and mines and geology department were directed to identify viable reaches, expedite permissions, operate both manual and semi-mechanised reaches at full capacity and ensure smooth operations to cater to consumer needs effectively.

Emphasising citizen convenience, the Chief Minister reiterated that consumers requiring sand for personal use must be allowed access without unnecessary delays or restrictions. As per the provisions of the government order, no individual should face unwarranted obstacles in procuring sand for personal requirements.

The Chief Minister directed that only excavation costs, as determined at the sand reaches, should be collected from consumers. He strictly instructed officials to ensure compliance with this mandate and warned against any overcharging practices.

To further reduce sand costs for consumers, the Chief Minister directed the officials to review and revise the district-wise cost structure. He advised officials to identify nearby reaches for sand sourcing to minimise transportation costs. A detailed exercise to optimize these costs is to be conducted and presented in the next review meeting.

A robust consumer feedback system was also emphasised during the review. All the consumers shall be reached to get the feedback. The Chief Minister directed the integration of IVRS (Interactive Voice Response System) with RTGS (Real-Time Governance System) to capture daily consumer feedback. This system will be operational from tomorrow and closely monitored to ensure prompt action on grievances.

To curb illegal sand transportation, the Chief Minister instructed the establishment of interstate check posts equipped with advanced surveillance cameras and adequate manpower. He also directed district police forces to monitor sand transportation activities rigorously and take strict action against violators.

He expressed his commitment to ensure transparency, efficiency, and accessibility in sand operations while addressing the concerns of consumers and stakeholders. He emphasised the importance of collaborative efforts among departments to make sand accessible to all sections of society at affordable costs.